  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:23am

Myrtle is a petite and sleek domestic short-haired feline of extraordinary temperament and public service. She's 18 months old and still provides the full-on entertainment of a young kitten. With good intentions, Myrtle spent months attending public adoption events. But like many brilliant introverts, she just didn't shine in the spotlight. You might say, the cat got her tongue. Myrtle watched shyly as her own 6 babies and 5 orphaned kittens she saved all found good homes. Many weeks went by, but no one chose selfless and youthful little Myrtle. Now, it's time to change her luck and prove why black cats really do bring good fortune. Adopt Myrtle fully vaccinated, spayed and more by visiting StFrancisRescue.org or by calling (813) 830-7251.

