Paris left a dark past behind in favor of a fresh, new start. Her very name was chosen for the city of light and love. But Paris doesn't require a French chateau. Au contraire! She's grateful for the simplicity and security of a soft, indoor doggie boudoir. Paris is 5-years-old and 32 pounds of Valentine sugar. The docile Dachshund-mix is now enjoying overdue care and affection with a foster family, and she's ready to arrange your first date. Fall in love and adopt Paris by contacting NewLifeDogRescue.com, or find them on Facebook. Paris will come fully spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and more.