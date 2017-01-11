If you ask Rachel, 2017 is already shaping up to be a comfy new year. Not long ago, some Tampa Bay humans placed her in communal living. An outdoor kitchen was the only home she ever knew, but it quickly proved to be a dangerous environment for this feline flower-child. Nowadays, Rachel's not the slightest bit particular about interior design, but she definitely loves the great indoors. Rachel is a healthy, snuggly gal that gets along with others. You'll adore her distinguished cafe ole moustache. To adopt this sweet roomie fully spayed, vaccinated and more, call (813) 830-7251 or visit StFrancisRescue.org