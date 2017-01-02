Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Find a Friend | Sky, the American Staffordshire Terrier

Find a Friend: Sky the American Staffordshire Terrier

  • Times Staff

Monday, January 2, 2017 10:08pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Sky is barely a year old and loves kids, adults, and medium-to-large dogs.

Second Chance Friends Rescue

Sky is barely a year old and loves kids, adults, and medium-to-large dogs.

After a doggone blue Christmas, you could say Sky is cautiously optimistic for a bright new year. You see, the holiday lights were just being strung when Sky was found abandoned in a fancy, gated neighborhood. She'd recently given birth, but her pups were nowhere to be found. Bringing a cup of kindness yet, Second Chance Friends Rescue arrived to heal her broken heart. Sweet Sky is barely a year old herself and loves kids, adults, and medium-to-large dogs. She has the energy of a teenager and hopes the stars align for auld lang syne, and a real family. To adopt Sky fully spayed, vaccinated, housetrained and more, visit SecondChanceFriends.org, and Happy New Year.

Find a Friend: Sky the American Staffordshire Terrier 01/02/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 2, 2017 10:16pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...