Find a Friend: Sky the American Staffordshire Terrier

After a doggone blue Christmas, you could say Sky is cautiously optimistic for a bright new year. You see, the holiday lights were just being strung when Sky was found abandoned in a fancy, gated neighborhood. She'd recently given birth, but her pups were nowhere to be found. Bringing a cup of kindness yet, Second Chance Friends Rescue arrived to heal her broken heart. Sweet Sky is barely a year old herself and loves kids, adults, and medium-to-large dogs. She has the energy of a teenager and hopes the stars align for auld lang syne, and a real family. To adopt Sky fully spayed, vaccinated, housetrained and more, visit SecondChanceFriends.org, and Happy New Year.