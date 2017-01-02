Find a Friend: Jenny the Chihuahua

Counting calories is a tall order for some of us, but this girl's an inspiration. Upon arrival to Dogma Pet Rescue, Jenny the Chihuahua was named after diet guru Jenny Craig for her dire need to drop dangerous pounds. Now trimmer and healthier, Jenny is happier than ever and even looks forward to regular, daily exercise with other foster pets. So, who's ready to get fit, fabulous, and fashionable in the New Year? Join sweet and snow-white Jenny on the righteous path to wellness. Adopt her fully spayed, vaccinated, housebroken, microchipped and more by visiting DogmaRescue.org .