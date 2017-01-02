Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Find a Friend | Jenny, the Chihuahua

Find a Friend: Jenny the Chihuahua

  • Times Staff

Monday, January 2, 2017 10:05pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Now trimmer and healthier, Jenny is happier than ever and even looks forward to regular, daily exercise with other foster pets.

credit line

Now trimmer and healthier, Jenny is happier than ever and even looks forward to regular, daily exercise with other foster pets.

Counting calories is a tall order for some of us, but this girl's an inspiration. Upon arrival to Dogma Pet Rescue, Jenny the Chihuahua was named after diet guru Jenny Craig for her dire need to drop dangerous pounds. Now trimmer and healthier, Jenny is happier than ever and even looks forward to regular, daily exercise with other foster pets. So, who's ready to get fit, fabulous, and fashionable in the New Year? Join sweet and snow-white Jenny on the righteous path to wellness. Adopt her fully spayed, vaccinated, housebroken, microchipped and more by visiting DogmaRescue.org .

Find a Friend: Jenny the Chihuahua 01/02/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 2, 2017 10:58pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...