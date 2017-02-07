Find A Friend:

Zeke is always singing a happy song, after all, he ain't nuthin' but a hound dog. This lanky, 10-month-old, 44-pound pup is housetrained, friendly and very playful. He loves kids, other dogs, and possibly cats, too. With his richly tri-colored coat, Zeke has elegant features and appears to be a Walker Tree Hound mix with a slender snout. He's less vocal than many hounds but requires a fenced area — his jump is NBA quality. Zeke is a party animal and a great family dog. To adopt him fully vaccinated, neutered and more, visit SecondChanceFriends.org or find them on Facebook.