Hernando Pet of the Week for Dec. 23

Pet of the week | Bojack

Bojack is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair brown, black and white tiger cat. He likes to be pet and would make a wonderful companion cat or would be equally happy being in a single-cat home. Inquiries about adopting Bojack or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.