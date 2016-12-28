Hernando Pet of the Week for Dec. 30

Pet of the week | Romeo

Romeo is a 2-year-old brown and white mixed breed. He loves running after sticks and relaxing in the sun. He isn't a fan of other dogs, so he would be best suited in a single-dog home. Inquiries about adopting Romeo or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.