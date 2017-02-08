Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Find a Friend | Marley

Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 10

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:49pm

Marley is a 2-year-old mountain cur Lab mix. He likes to jump, run and sniff around, and most of all loves to take long walks. Marley, who has been neutered, is a little sensitive — he doesn't like dominant people. Inquiries about adopting Marley or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.

