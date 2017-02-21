Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 24

Pet of the week | Gracie

Gracie is a 10-year-old mixed breed. She is sweet, affectionate and likes to be taken on walks. She would make a wonderful companion. Inquiries about adopting Gracie or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.