weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram

Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 24

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 4:04pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Pet of the week | Gracie

Gracie is a 10-year-old mixed breed. She is sweet, affectionate and likes to be taken on walks. She would make a wonderful companion. Inquiries about adopting Gracie or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.

Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 24 02/21/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 2:00pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...