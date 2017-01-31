Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 3

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:01pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Serena is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix and loves to be pet. She is loving and would make a wonderful companion. Inquiries about adopting Serena or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.

Serena is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix and loves to be pet. She is loving and would make a wonderful companion. Inquiries about adopting Serena or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.

Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Serena is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix and loves to be pet. She is loving and would make a wonderful companion. Inquiries about adopting Serena or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.

Hernando Pet of the Week for Feb. 3 01/31/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:29pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...