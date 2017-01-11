Hernando Pet of the Week for Jan. 13

Cookie is a 1-year-old Shar-Pei mix. Her name is fitting because she is such a treat to be around. She likes to play with squeaky toys. Although she is affectionate toward adults, she would be better suited in a home without children. She has been spayed, microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. Inquiries about adopting Cookie or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.