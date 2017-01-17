Hernando Pet of the Week for Jan. 20

Pet of the week | Thomas

Thomas is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair, but is young at heart. Once he warms up to you, he'll never leave your side. Thomas likes to be pet and play with toys. He is active for his age and would be best suited in a home without dogs. Inquiries about adopting Thomas or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.