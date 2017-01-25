Hernando Pet of the Week for Jan. 27

Pet of the week | Echo

Echo is a 2-year-old hound mix. This energetic girl likes to play, run after tennis balls and sniff everything. She is undergoing treatment for heartworms and will need a calm environment while she is being treated. Inquiries about adopting Echo or other dogs and cats can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.