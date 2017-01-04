Hernando Pet of the Week for Jan. 6

Pet of the week | Kenora

Kenora is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair black cat. She likes to be pet and relax in the sun, and would make a wonderful companion for someone with a quiet home. Inquiries about adopting Kenora or other cats and dogs can be made at the Humane Society of the Nature Coast shelter at Wiscon and Mobley roads, Brooksville. Visiting hours at the shelter are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter is run strictly on donations; no government subsidies are provided. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $40 for adults cats and $65 for kittens, and cover the costs for all vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping. For information, call (352) 796-2711. Visit the website at humanerescue.org.