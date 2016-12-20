Festivus 2016: Submit your grievances here

When Seinfeld writer Dan O'Keefe penned the classic 1997 episode The Strike he probably had no idea people would be celebrating sitcom character Frank Costanza's made-up holiday nearly two decades later, but here we are. A quick search of Facebook events shows hundreds of Festivus celebrations planned across the country this month.

If you're not familiar with Festivus, the above video is a good primer, but here are the basics: There's an unadorned metal pole (because tinsel is distracting), feats of strength, and — most importantly — the airing of grievances, when people share their complaints for the preceding year. As Costanza put it, "I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about it."

This year, we want you to send your complaints for 2016 to us. Did your sports team blow its playoff hopes in some epic way? Did you reach your breaking point with a food trend? (Looking at you, pumpkin spice.) Did the networks cancel your favorite TV show? Maybe you had the first date from hell, your pet destroyed your slippers or your co-worker's lunch stunk up the office. We want to hear about it all.

Submit your grievances via the form below, and we'll publish a selection of them on Dec. 23, the traditional date of Festivus.