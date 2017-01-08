Star-studded weekend shows Tampa Bay knows how to party

It wasn't the Super Bowl. We didn't have Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan flitting from party to party across Tampa, like we did in 2009.

Nor was it the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, which brought the indelible image of Clint Eastwood and his chair.

But as the sun set on a weekend of parties leading up to tonight's College Football Playoff title game between Alabama and Clemson, it left a few shimmering celebrity memories that'll linger well past kickoff.

From a star-studded three-day concert in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to a celebrity flag football game on Clearwater Beach to private bashes with high-dollar headliners, it was a whirlwind three days (and nights). But Tampa's party regulars say the city handled it all in stride.

"The energy and the vibe is amazing," said Ferdian Jap of Tampa's Big City Events, which consulted on a glitzy ESPN party Saturday night. "It creates a buzz, because there's so many things going on. Everybody's texting everybody — 'Do you have tickets to this? Can you get tickets to that?' Everybody wants to get into an event, and I think that's kind of cool."

Despite chilly weather that, along with some rain, decimated attendance Friday night, the concert festival Playoff Playlist Live packed the park to capacity Sunday as Grammy-winning superstar Usher closed the weekend.

Fans filled sidewalks along Ashley Drive to catch a glimpse of the entertainer, who brought arena-ready choreography and charisma to hits like OMG, not to mention a surprise guest star in Lil Jon.

For fans who burst inside as soon as the gates opened -— and many more who formed a thick line around the block after dusk — a rare free show by the A-list singer was worth braving the frigid air.

"Usher is a legend, especially in the R&B community," said Ethan Drumright, 16, a student at Chamberlain High School who couldn't care less about Alabama-Clemson, but queued up at 11 a.m. to stake out a spot on the front rail. "My faith in his talent is enough to get me by."

The cold, gusty weather on Saturday and Sunday didn't stop artists like Flo Rida, Rachel Platten and Gavin DeGraw from delivering winning performances that beamed like a beacon from a live projection adorning the façade of the adjacent Rivergate Tower.

"It's a lot more intense than what I thought it was going to be," said Doug Hensel, a.k.a. DJ Fresh, who hosted and performed at all three days of Playoff Playlist Live. "This is basically a mini Super Bowl of its kind. Back in July, I went out to San Diego for the All-Star break for MLB, and did seven days straight out there. I'll put this (experience) up with that."

Hundreds of fans braved the cold Sunday to check out a celebrity flag football game in Clearwater Beach, where comedian Cedric the Entertainer's "Clearwater" team of athletes and ESPN personalities toppled Jesse Palmer's "St. Petersburg" squad, 33-16.

Later on Sunday, country singer Lee Brice, a former Clemson lineman, headlined a Tigers rally at District 3 downtown. Down the street, rockers Fitz and the Tantrums and country duo Big and Rich were tapped for an invite-only Coors Light party at Ferg's Live. Athletes mingled with sportswriters at the official media party at Amalie Arena, while foodies noshed with the fishes at the Florida Aquarium for Taste of the Championship.

One of the toughest invites to snag was Saturday's surprise concert by country star Darius Rucker for VIPs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

But the hottest ticket of them all was probably the ESPN party Saturday at the old Kress building on Franklin Street. Athletes and personalities like Tim Tebow, C.J. Spiller and Rece Davis walked a blue carpet outside, while inside, the long-dormant space transformed into a nightclub-like setting with luxurious couches and curtains, sleek bars and red light splashed across the walls.

"The bars, the columns, the staging, the lighting — that was really impressive," Jap said. "That was a New York, L.A. type of party."

The city popped up on the social media feeds of several celebrities, from Palmer downing espresso at DI Coffee Bar to comedian Jay Pharoah watching Saturday's fireworks over the Hillsborough River.

When it came to game predictions, not every star had a dog in the fight. Cedric the Entertainer was among those all-in on Alabama.

"Roll Tide," he said. "I'm an Alabama fan. They're going to do it."

Meanwhile, X Ambassadors guitarist Noah Feldshuh cast his 2 cents for Clemson.

"I just think they're going do it this year after losing last year," Feldshuh said. "I think it gives them the motivation."

And then there were those who begged off the prediction game entirely, like the Shadowboxers, who opened Playoff Playlist Live on Friday and will return for Monday's Championship Tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium.

"We're going to stay out of it, said singer Scott Schwartz. "We're intentionally wearing neutral colors. We can't afford to alienate any fans."

The star-spotting game is far from over. Dierks Bentley will headline the Championship Tailgate, and fellow country stars Little Big Town will sing the national anthem. Rapper and actor Ice Cube is booked as a guest on College GameDay, according to ESPN. Members of rock band Needtobreathe, whose ranks are split between Alabama and Clemson fans, will be in the stands.

When all is said and done, the sight of all these parties and celebrities will reflect well on the city, Hensel said.

"We're proving to everyone else — Phoenix, Dallas, those major-market cities — that we can handle our own," he said, referring to the College Football Playoff's first two championship host regions. "It allows everybody that's looking at this event to realize, 'You know what? We should do something in Tampa. We should bring something to Tampa.' Tampa's got the support, they've got the fans, they've got the crowd, they've got the people to be able to pull off these events. If you can pull off something like this, you can basically do anything."

Times staff writers Christopher Spata and Colleen Wright contributed to this report. Contact Jay Cridlin at cridlin@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8336. Follow @JayCridlin.