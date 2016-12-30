Q: I have to have a non-emergency but necessary medical procedure (think colonoscopy). The facility will not admit me for the procedure unless I am accompanied by someone who will be there for the duration of the procedure and drive me home.

I'm not married, I don't have kids or other family who could take me, and although I have good friends, there are none I feel comfortable asking to take a day off work to sit in an office waiting room with me.

What do people like me do in this situation? I have a chronic medical condition, and I'm suddenly very depressed that I have to go through life wondering who is going to take me to my various appointments. I realize this is a silly logistical question, but it's really triggered some profound feelings of loneliness and fear.

Suddenly Depressed

A: I don't think this is silly at all, and I also believe it's more common than you may realize.

I don't know if you've gone back to the facility to ask what they recommend for patients with your circumstances, but that's where I'd start.

However, I think asking a friend might come to be the better option. For one thing, there might be someone among your friends who is in a similar position and would be grateful to have a reciprocal agreement with you. Establishing a mutual go-to could spare you not just this time, but also from the general despair you're feeling of having to rethink this every time.

And, too, people often have a backward understanding of asking favors. We worry it's an imposition to ask, but sometimes, especially from someone normally independent, asking is actually a gift. Have you ever had a friend trust you with something big, and felt flattered to be asked? And/or grateful for the chance to show this person you care? That could be what you offer here. Trusting someone with your vulnerability can help can bring the friend you choose (carefully, of course) a notch closer to you — especially if you're able to return this level of favor for him or her.