Tell Me About It: Brother needs help finding a therapist

Q: My brother is 33 and still lives at home with our parents. He has a law degree but has not worked in years. Our parents are elderly and depend on him to drive them to work and do grocery shopping.

Everyone involved — including my brother — knows he needs therapy to work through his depression but he won't do it. He tried to approach a therapist once and was told she was not taking new clients. My brother took that as yet another rejection in his life, and can't get the courage to approach another therapist. How can we convince him to get the help he needs?

Sib

A: Find another therapist for him and make the appointment, even going with him.

Once you have found someone and scheduled an appointment, then your parents can take over to make sure he gets there, or you can plan a brief visit to make sure he gets there and feels supported.

Once he is established, then the barrier may well be low enough for him to clear without an escort. He just needs support for getting there enough times for a treatment to take hold, assuming it does.

As you search, keep an eye out for providers who will counsel by video chat or by coming to him.

Shut down friend's racist remarks

Q: A friend of mine has a sweet and innocent persona, but frequently makes racist comments that I and others find off-putting. For example, he disparagingly called a mutual acquaintance a "whitified Indian" and somewhat proudly, smugly states that he cannot tell apart African-Americans or South Asians.

How do we approach him about this issue?

Anonymous

A: When your friend says something ignorant, just say something on the spot. Such as, "I find that offensive."