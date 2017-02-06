Tell Me About It: Cash gifts make excommunication tricky

Q: I am a white girl with a brown boyfriend, whose parents are Muslim and legally immigrated to America many years ago. Accordingly, I am especially disturbed by the xenophobia circulating around the recent election.

I have one of "those" older relatives who thinks very differently than I do about the world. She recently posted something on Facebook that is enough for me to decide I am done with this person.

But — this relative still sends my brother and me cash gifts. At this point, I don't want her money and definitely don't want to communicate with her. But I also don't want to start drama by telling her not to send me anything.

The best solution I can think of is to donate the money to a charity that promotes cultural understanding, not thank her, and continue until she notices she's not being thanked. Good plan? Bad plan?

Civil Excommunication?

A: I thought of your solution before I even got to that part of your question: Donate the money to diversity-promoting causes.

Except I'd send a kind thank-you note indicating exactly where the money went. It's polite and will convey the message with the minimum possible drama.

Bonus, if she's not plugged-in enough to recognize, say, the Southern Poverty Law Center, then you get to keep giving her money to your cause in the broad light of day.

In search of love, know what's right for you

Q: What do you think is the single most important quality to look for in a lifelong partner?

Just Curious

A: A pulse. Beyond that, you want what's right for you when you're not telling yourself any significant lies. At least, none that can't be sustained.