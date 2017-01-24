Tell Me About It: Comment on another woman causes issue

Carolyn Hax is away. The following ran previously.

Q: I told my live-in girlfriend yesterday evening that earlier in the day I had noticed this pretty young lady walking by, whom I described in a favorable but not lewd light.

But, I said, even as I enjoyed the way she looked, I thought to myself how fortunate I am to have my girlfriend to be with and come home to, someone who I think is beautiful and virtually all I could ask for.

My girlfriend reacted coldly. We then proceeded not to speak much for the remainder of the evening.

Finally, I brought up the subject, and she said I should be more sensitive to her and her past experiences and basically that I should refrain from evincing any physical attraction for another woman. I said this reflected her own insecurities, a point she refused to concede. What's your view?

Serious

A: You are within decency bounds if you defend yourself: "I meant it as a compliment, that I don't need blinders on to feel lucky"; it's okay not to back down if you believe your motives were pure and your delivery sensitive.

It's also fine to address her behavior: "When you have a problem with what I say, I'd rather you just say it than stop speaking to me."

Blaming — "I did nothing wrong; you're just insecure" — is not okay.

Nor is presuming to know what she thinks, how she feels, or why she thinks what she thinks or feels what she feels. Nor is her expecting you to tiptoe around all her baggage.

See, nothing to it.

But it's worth trying to get it right. People in healthy relationships feel safe expressing their feelings. You're right to want that with her; you're right that her cold response got in the way. But so did your accusation. That feeling of safety only works if it's going both ways.