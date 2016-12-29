Tell Me About It: Couple's household needs division of labor

Q: Any tips for when your spouse reasonably informs you he is afraid you're spending all your emotional and organization energy on the kids?

My husband just told me this. And it's true I often feel "touched out" by the end of the day and most of my mental capacity is spent in juggling job/kids/household organization.

The only solutions I can come up with are regular date nights, and asking him to do more, which usually results in me spending more mental energy in organizing tasks he can/should do.

Too Much of a Mom

A: Really? He can't see dirty dishes and wash them?

If he wants more of a buddy, then you need more of a co-adult. Your defaulting to the role of family manager and his defaulting to being managed serves neither of you individually nor does it serve your marriage, nor does it help your kids much, since they're being taught the very household roles that are making their parents unhappy.

I'm going to columnist up and say, you know what, it's a really good thing he spoke up. Because the way your household (dys)functions now, it needed a whistleblower, and he'll do.

Tell him he's right. Then suggest the best way out of this rut for both of you is to split the family responsibilities more equitably.

Say you've been wrong to appoint yourself to the role of chief organizer and nurturer, because you were. "You're a capable person — I could and should have treated you as one since the beginning."

Plus, you're not just giving him chores, because he's not an employee. You're inviting him to join you in replacing unhealthy defaults with a conscious, pragmatic plan for shared ownership of your household, child care, and each other's well-being.

You both decide how you live, you both decide and do your shares. And you both support this system by not corner-cutting and not martyring yourself on the other's share the instant it goes undone. Changing a pattern takes time and trust.