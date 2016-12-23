Tell Me About It: Cousin should drop dress code at wedding

Q: I'm getting married in a few weeks and we have a formal dress code. I talked to my cousin today and asked what she was wearing. She said she was wearing a shirt and pants. Everyone will be in suits or tuxes so I asked if she had a blazer or suit jacket, or if I could buy her one for the event. She responded that wearing a blazer would make her incredibly uncomfortable and stressed out; and that wearing a dress shirt and pants was already making her uncomfortable.

Am I allowed to ask her mother to try and convince her? Or do I need to accept that this is just my cousin's odd comfort level?

Cousin

A: Drop it. You tried, she resisted, one person will not ruin anything, and as a host your priority has to be the comfort of your guests vs. conformity to your theme.

Old friend's bad habits should be called out

Q: A "good" friend of mine moved down the street from us with her family last fall. I put "good" in quotation marks because, although we've been friends since elementary school, she can be snarky, judgmental and passive-aggressive. It's tiring to deal with.

However, our husbands are friendly. Our daughters play together all the time. How do you suggest I limit our interactions without making things too uncomfortable?

Neighbor Frenemy

A: Why don't you just keep interacting with her, but simply not take her crap? Kindly and plainly. When she's passive aggressive, ask her to say what she means. When she says something snarky or judgmental, say there's no call for that — or just, "Really?"

She might surprise you by catching herself. She might be reverting to an outdated version of herself that she's more than happy to leave behind, once you make her aware of it.

If she responds by calling you too sensitive, etc., then: "Maybe so. I just find life easier when people are kind and direct."