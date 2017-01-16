Tell Me About It: Dad's against daughter's desire for a tattoo

Dad is against daughter's desire for a tattoo

Q: Our daughter plans to use her summer job money and graduation gifts from family and friends to pay for a tattoo. I can pretty much guarantee her grandparents and other relatives will react as my husband did: He thinks she is ungrateful to be spending her money on something we disapprove of when we are paying a not-small sum for college and because her summer earnings are supposed to be for incidental expenses at school.

I am uncomfortable with this tit-for-tat attitude. We have saved for college since she was born and she has earned her place at a good university. He's not suggesting we withhold tuition over this, but he is basically saying, "We're paying out all this money for a college education and this is how she behaves?"

And if I know anything about my daughter, I know that the louder he yells, the faster she'll run to the tattoo parlor.

Teens and Tats

A: Appeal to whatever sense of pragmatism your husband has, and warn him that taking this stand will help her one tattoo multiply into a bunch.

You have another obvious recourse too: Let her know it's her body and her money, but also remind her that her savings have to last her the full school year, so she should govern her spending accordingly. If she wants to scramble for a part-time job when her funds run dry, let her.

The beauty of this approach is that it's ink-agnostic; the answer's the same if she wants to spend her savings on concert tickets, road trips or lattes. She has to weigh the value of indulgences against the risk of going broke.

If your husband agrees to this approach — no bailouts — make sure you're the one who articulates it to your daughter, since you apparently have the cooler head.

I hope next you'll tackle the longer-term issue of his judging her "ungrateful" for the way she spends.