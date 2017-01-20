Tell Me About It: E-mail about wedding not really an invite

mail about wedding not really an invite

Q: A family member is getting remarried and is doing so in a low-key way — I got an email about the details instead of an invitation. It's not even an Evite or similar, but instead a "here's where and when to be" note sent en masse by a busybody sibling because she knew the couple hadn't shared the information (yet??).

I don't want to go.

If it was important to the couple themselves, they'd have invited us directly, no?

Do I have to go? If not, do I have to make clear that I won't be there, given that I've not been asked to attend — even though I know the person who sent the email expects us all there?

Family

A: Situations like this are exactly why etiquette exists. It has a reputation for being uptight where "casual" and "low-key" are welcomed as relaxing alternatives, but the kind of wedding free-for-all you describe here actually creates more stress by leaving people with no clear idea what to do or how to respond.

No, you don't have to go.

No, you don't have to tell anyone you're not going because you were not actually invited.

Baby's birthday party breeds resentment

Q: My mother-in-law wants to host a party for my daughter's first birthday. I know it will be a dog-and-pony show for her friends and won't be about my daughter's best interests. How can I get in the right mindset to enjoy this event so that I can provide the best example for my daughter?

In-Law

A: Admit to yourself that you don't like your mother-in-law, and therefore you need to be extra careful not to judge everything she does through that lens.

For what it's worth, every single party for a 1-year-old is for the adult who's throwing it. But, cake!