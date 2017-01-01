Tell Me About It: Elderly dad's issues require a professional

Q: My 80-year-old father has to go to court for beating up my mother (they are divorced). He has serious mental issues, which he denies. He's an alcoholic and has been an abusive husband and father. He really can't live alone anymore and if he doesn't go to jail, something will need to be done.

He wants my help, both with the court issue and helping him decide what to do about his living situation. What do I owe this man, who is my father, but is also sick and not a very nice person?

Anonymous

A: Goodness. Please give yourself the loving gift of engaging professional help with this whole process, starting with a really good geriatric social worker.

I left your own emotional fallout, from a lifetime of association with your father, for last because I hope you'll tend to it first. Your healing is paramount; please see that clearly enough to put getting therapy next on your list. Take care.

Brother-in-law is victim of wife's abuse

Q: My brother-in-law recently confessed to me that my sister is abusing him. From his description, the abuse is emotional, psychological and sometimes physical. And their young children often witness these things.

I tried to broach the topic with her by asking how her marriage is doing and she just gave me the generic, "It's fine." I'm not sure where to go from here.

Approaching Possible Abuser

A: Urge him to get help. He can call 1-800-799-7233 to find out where he can go locally for counseling, just him to start — this is not the time for couple's counseling. As soon as he gets his bearings he'll need to get help for the kids, too.

It sounds as if you believe him. Tell him so, and treat this as the emergency it is. Encourage him to do the same.