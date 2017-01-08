Tell Me About It: Ex-girlfriend's online persona is a turnoff

Q: I was dating a woman for several months. She's so great in person: kind, smart, great outlook on life, fun, etc. I had some personal trouble, and she lovingly gave me the space to deal with it.

In other words, we broke up. It wasn't a typical breakup, though. It was with the understanding that we might get back together if I could be ready, but I didn't want her waiting around for that if I couldn't be ready. Our breakup has been so supportive and made me feel safe and loved.

But since the breakup, I've noticed that on social media she seems like a different person. She humble-brags a ton, complains a lot about a specific co-worker, refers to other women as "basic britches," etc. It's hard for me to reconcile her social-media persona with the person I got to know and now miss.

I would like to reach out to her to talk about getting back together, but I'm worried the online stuff might be a red flag. This feels pretty judgmental on my part (it is), and I have no idea how I could start a conversation about it without sounding like, "I'd like to date you but only if you behave exactly as I think you should."

Anonymous

A: You know her in person and she was "so supportive and made me feel safe and loved." These are hard to fake. These say, try.

For this other persona to appear on social media, it has to be in her somewhere. That says, pass.

I'm leaning toward the idea of just talking to her about it anyway — because you're ready to walk away, so why not see what a conversation yields? Bring extra skepticism to balance out her in-person charms.

What you're really saying is that you noticed something odd about her social media presence — that it's so different from the person you got to know face-to-face.

You can even share that you were hesitant to bring it up because you don't want to come across as judgmental. You want to understand. Why not show your whole hand and see what she does?