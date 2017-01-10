Tell Me About It: Family is miffed at uncle's short visits

Q: I have been married 10 years and have two children, 7 and 9. We have no family in our city and I have very few family members still alive. My husband has a larger family but they are not very close. My kids love being around extended family, but we do not have the money to travel and his family rarely visits.

My brother-in-law comes to visit every couple of years. He usually just comes for the weekend and only spends the first day with us. On the second he goes into town to go out to lunch and shop by himself.

I find this incredibly rude. We clear our very busy schedule to spend time with him and then he goes out and makes it clear he doesn't want us to join him.

My husband thinks there is nothing rude or inconsiderate about this behavior. My kids don't understand why we can't do something together.

Do you think I'm expecting too much from a houseguest?

Anonymous

A: You're expecting way too much from one uncle, who by himself can't possibly satisfy your kids' — i.e., your — entire (valid) craving for extended family in five visits per decade, not even with that second day. It's unfair to expect him to.

My concern is more that he doesn't communicate with you about his intentions. These suggest a simple pre-visit e-mail or conversation could pre-empt some hard feelings.

"Suggests" being the operative word: That he does that same thing every visit means you're beyond needing an e-mail to notify you of his plans. You have all the information you need to prepare yourselves to share only the one day with him.

Choose not to see this uncle as your kids' best hope for family, and instead see him as the one-day visitor he is. Tell your kids exactly that when they ask. "(Shrug.) It's what he always does."

And, more important, see this as the push you need to find other ways to experience family. Or, "family" — since creating community sometimes means leaving the tree.