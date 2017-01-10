Tell Me About It: Friend is torn about keeping bigoted pals

Q: Two friends have recently expressed bigoted views, and I have been left devastated and confused. These people have been truly great and supportive friends, and we've been through a lot.

But their newly stated views go against my core values. At the very center of who I am is a rejection of the type of divisive, negative stereotypes they clearly believe in. I expressed my own views to them and we had a spirited, difficult discussion. They're okay with the result, but I'm left feeling like a hypocrite: If I agree to disagree and continue the same level of friendship, I'm being friendly with people whose opinions hurt so many and go against the core of who I am.

But if I cool the friendship, am I being just as intolerant? How do I decide whether to stay or walk away?

New Colors

A: It's not "new colors," it's "true colors."

And let's get this out of the way upfront: Tolerance is about accepting as valid views that differ from yours. Bigotry is not valid. We do not have the moral luxury of practicing it, defending it, condoning it, normalizing it or treating it as the aw-gee-bummer downside of a friend who is otherwise! so! great!

That has always been true; some of us merely got busted recently for our complacency in thinking this was a near-universal value, so thank you for bringing your issue up now.

Still torn? Then engage. Do not drop these friends.

If anyone drops anyone, let them drop you for being their loving, gracious, kind, calm, patient, relentless and absolutely fierce reminder that treating one variety of person as better or worse than others by accident of birth is morally indefensible.

If you find you just don't like these friends anymore then, okay, be done. But as long as you're torn enough to sustain some interest in remaining friends, then let them be the ones to choose to stop seeing you because you won't confirm their biases. Let them actively opt out, if that's their priority; let them live with that. Your dropping them is their easy way out.