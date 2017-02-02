Tell Me About It: Girlfriend's micromanaging is unbearable

Girlfriend's micromanaging is unbearable

Q: My girlfriend and I have had many happy times and are compatible in most fundamental ways. But, as the relationship has gone on, her micromanaging and second-guessing have increased.

She describes herself as a micromanager, and loves correcting everyone on small things, from how to wrap a sandwich to how to tie your shoes. The result is that I can barely put a letter in an envelope without being told I should do it differently.

I recently spent time with her family and saw many of the same traits on display. Once I moved a book off the shelf and had to explain to her father why I did it. But it is not a two-way street; she doesn't accept suggestions for doing things differently.

She denies that her micromanagement extends into our relationship (it does), and says also that I can do and say anything I want anytime I want (I can't). Can this situation be broached through conversation?

C.

A: Since you've already spelled out that you don't appreciate being corrected like a handsy toddler by the person whose equal you expect to be — right? — and since your girlfriend's response was to deny any such correcting, you can reasonably conclude she doesn't want to change and doesn't intend to try.

Please also take a moment to recognize the breathtaking arrogance in the self-defined micromanager. The whole premise is that every little thing must be done a certain way, which only she is competent enough to achieve.

And then regard the suffocating arrogance of someone who cannot be corrected herself.

Assuming you give this relationship another, time-limited chance to work before you run from it like your hair is on fire and break up over the constant corrections, I suggest you adopt a terse, factual phrase — "I'm XX years old," for example — to use verbatim and in your calmest voice every time she tries to teach you how to tie your shoes.