Tell Me About It: Jealous neighbor's tactics are controlling

Q: I have one child, a 10-year-old. She is very good friends with our neighbor, also 10, the youngest of four. These girls go to different schools but have many mutual friends.

A problem arises when my daughter has a sleepover with anyone but the neighbor. Even though the neighbor sleeps over often (just the two of them or with other girls), when my daughter has another girl over, this neighbor throws a fit to the point where her mother has gotten involved, asking if her daughter can please be included!

My daughter is now starting to turn down fun suggestions from me because of how neighbor will react. For example, a school friend is spending the night next weekend and I suggested sleeping in a tent in the backyard. My daughter said no, because "if (neighbor) finds out, I'll never hear the end of it." Thoughts on how to handle in the future would be appreciated.

Neighbor

A: Please encourage your daughter to live her life as she chooses without hiding. Use this experience, in fact, to teach her the points on the Live Without Hiding scale, from "flaunting" at one extreme, to "just being" in the middle, to "hiding" at the other extreme. You want to teach her to be comfortable in the "just being" zone, which means she's mindful of flaunting and resistant to hiding.

So, have other girls over. Maybe pass on the backyard tent or save it for when the neighbor is included.

When the mother gets involved, you must stand up to her kindly, armed with something your daughter agrees you can offer: "I'm sorry, I told Daughter just one friend tonight, but if Neighbor would like to come over tomorrow for brunch, that would be perfect."

You can and should point out that your daughter knows her neighbor has other friends and feels no less close to her for it.

Meanwhile, coach your daughter to handle someone who won't let her hear the end of it. Standing by "no" as a complete answer is a really, really good thing to know how to do.