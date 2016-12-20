Tell Me About It: Longtime friend is caught between siblings

Q: I have a best friend whom I have known since I was in high school. She has also been best friends with my sister for around the same time.

My sister has been emotionally abusive toward me for as long as I can remember. It has taken me decades and massive amounts of therapy to counter the gaslighting that has made it difficult even to trust my own instincts.

I have finally come to terms with my abuse and cut my sister out of my life. I relayed the details to my best friend, who was sympathetic.

Yet she maintains a relationship with my sister. When I confronted her about this, she said she has loneliness issues and needs people to be around, otherwise she becomes depressed.

This puts me in a weird place.

I feel like she could get any amount of friends to ease her loneliness or go see a therapist, but I cannot choose another past. If I could have some help putting my conflicting feelings to rest, I would appreciate it.

Comfort Over Abuse

A: I can see why you interpret this as her prioritizing her comfort over your emotional health.

But: I can see why your friend didn't leap to boycott your sister, too. For one thing, it took you "decades" to understand the abuse fully and resolve to sever the tie. How much time has your friend had to form her own conclusions? Weeks, months?

And, her being so close to both of you from a formative age means she's the friend who's practically family, right? So the reckoning process she goes through might have an element of sibling-style loyalty to it, where she deplores your sister's actions but preserves the bond.

That is, if she even sees your sister's behavior as you do: Your friend might genuinely have missed or misread it, and justifiably — if mistakenly — be skeptical.

As long as she doesn't minimize your experience, it's okay to be patient while she adjusts.