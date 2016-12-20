My sister-in-law is very overprotective of her 1-year-old son. There's already a long list of places she won't go with him because of germs, foods she won't let him eat because of alleged health risks, etc.

The other day I mentioned that maybe our sons would play sports together when they're older, and she replied that there's "no chance in hell" she will allow her son to play sports because of the risks of injuries.

Is there anything I can or should say or do to get her understand that children aren't quite as fragile as she thinks they are?

In-Law

A: It would be nice if you could productively say, "Protecting kids from everything has a much bigger risk: That they'll be emotionally stunted and afraid of their own shadows. I know you mean well, but I think the healthiest thing you can do for both of you right now is to seek treatment for your anxiety."

Since I know how powerfully that can backfire, though, I'll suggest instead that you talk to the family member between you to plant the seed that there's trouble brewing in her protectiveness and that a mental-health screening would be an excellent idea.

Couple ready to marry disagree about kids

Q: I have been dating a man for five years and we both hope to marry soon. However, kids are a huge issue all of a sudden. We both want them but his job currently keeps him away five days a week. I've told him that when the time comes to have kids, I need him there daily. I can't do it myself.

He will not promise me that. He says he doesn't want to "waste the next five years to find out I don't want to have kids." He says I'm not supportive and that I need to say, "We'll figure it out" . . . but can we?

Compromise?

A: He's gaslighting you. End of the line on this relationship, no?