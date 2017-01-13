Tell Me About It: Moving to join boyfriend is tough decision

Q: A year ago, my boyfriend moved across the country for a job and a needed change of scenery. While he made that decision unilaterally, we agreed that we'd do long-distance for a while until I could join him, if things continued to work.

Well, the time is nowish, and I just get so upset thinking of leaving my fantastic, supportive community and the job I love, even if the former is temporary — the plan is to move back in a couple more years.

So I say, "Okay, maybe I shouldn't." But then I think of losing my relationship with my boyfriend, and I can't fathom that either. I've been going around in circles like this for months, making and remaking the decision to move and I'm just stuck.

Any different thoughts you could provide?

Paralyzed by Indecision

A: Moving is hard. Staying is easy. (Logistically speaking, at least.)

For the person who is truly torn, the only decision that makes sense is to stay right where you are. Until you don't want to anymore.

Give yourself a time limit if that makes you feel better — say, decide that you're not going to stay put without even thinking about a move for another six months, mark the calendar and everything — then live fully during that time without the burden of an unmade decision.

Once those six months pass, see if you can think any more clearly about it.

One alternative possibility — can you arrange a temporary move? Some employers will allow sabbaticals, temporary transfers to a different office or branch, a semester so you can get career-related education or training, etc. That way you can keep all your roots in place and just live away from them for a defined period of time, giving you a better look at the reality of this potential new home than a visit could ever provide. I'd be surprised if that reality didn't make your decision — one way or the other — for you.