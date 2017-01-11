Tell Me About It: Nasty niece deserves to be blocked

Q: My adult niece, 40, posted a very nasty comment about me to a social media site because of my stance that women and girls should not be judged on their looks. This stance was never communicated to her specifically, it is just something I occasionally reference.

She said of me: "She's totally nuts. She's got a ton of money, no kids and clearly no joy in her life, either."

How do I get over the hurt, since I have no idea from where the hate originated?

Family Member

A: I suggest you comment on her original nasty post so she knows you know what she wrote. Utterly without inflection, write, "I'm sorry to hear you feel this way." That's it, then block her on that site.

Whatever you may or may not have done to offend her, the fact that she responded this way is cowardly and completely on her. It also hints at a profoundly unhappy person, which is also about her, not you. The hate is her damage, not yours.

And the onus is on her to rebuild a relationship with you if that's what she wants. In the meantime, heal by devoting your time and concern to people who welcome you — and civility — in their lives.

Girlfriend questions if he's 'the one'

Q: My boyfriend and I have dated for two years. He's a wonderful man, but I still have doubts about whether he's the person I want to be with for the rest of my life. We're both willing to work on the problems in the relationship, but obviously we're not going to become entirely different people!

How do I know whether it makes sense to keep working or throw in the towel? Relevant factor: We're both in our mid-thirties and want kids.

To Work or Not to Work?

A: Would you stay just for his company — if neither kids nor fertility nor marriage were an issue? That's your stay or go.