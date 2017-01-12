Tell Me About It: PTSD sufferer worries about triggers

Q: I was recently diagnosed with PTSD. I have been severely restricting my exposure to the topic that triggered the initial breakdown, which nearly landed me in the ER. This isn't forever, but given the stakes, I'm only going to re-expose myself under the guidance of my psychiatrist.

I'm not sure how to handle this around other people, though. For close friends, I can explain everything; for small talk with strangers, I can excuse myself abruptly and wander off. It's the people in the middle I don't know how to handle, and what makes it even more difficult is that the topic is normal small-talk material and pretty innocuous other than its associations in my head (think "babies" or "the weather," not "guns" or "rape"). What do I tell people?

New to PTSD

A: Short answer, tell them whatever you want.

It's not what most of us strive for socially, of course, but there's nothing wrong with the occasional odd reaction that leaves people mystified.

So why not "excuse myself abruptly and wander off" with those people in the middle, too? If that's an effective way for you to handle it, then, fine; let the normalcy of other, non-triggering exchanges of small talk speak to your general normalcy and absorb this small exception for you.

Take it from someone whose sense of humor is routinely too weird for its audience; it's a very different context, yes, but the "Wha?" reaction I get is the same one you'd be getting with your abrupt departures and/or subject changes, and I get by OK, accepting that some people just think I'm weird.

You don't have to field-test this theory alone. If other therapeutic goals don't leave room for you to discuss and role-play such social questions with your psychiatrist, then please consider adding talk therapy with a psychologist or social worker to your treatment plan.

I'm sorry you have to go through this, and hope you feel better.