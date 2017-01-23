Tell Me About It: Readers' advice on divorce and children

On people who go wild after a divorce:

After a long, hard marriage I had to "find" myself again. And while this was happening things were scary, hard, depressing and lonely. I lost my head for a while.

My married friends all said, "Enjoy being alone," but even if they were divorcing they had kids to come home to, I didn't.

So to all the people out there who think, "Wow, this person has lost their mind," yes, we do lose it. We are lonely, scared, depressed and trying to figure out our lives again. Don't judge us. Just be there for us when we are crying or laughing or even doing stupid things. It takes time.

On couples who disagree about having children:

My mother wanted children. My father most definitely did not. She badgered, pestered, and finally convinced him to "cooperate."

My life was spent torn between an overly enthusiastic mother and a resentful father. My father disliked me for taking my mother's attention and devotion away from him. My mother forced me to take the place of the multiple children she always dreamed of. I was a nuisance to one and the center of all existence to the other.

I married at 18 to escape that toxic environment and had two children before I was ready to become a parent myself. My parents spent the remaining 40 years of their lives in bickering, miserable discord.

Children change everything in a relationship. Parents should either be on the same page, or divorce and find a partner whose need to procreate matches theirs. Otherwise, the result is wounded, confused offspring who are never sure whether they are wanted or despised.

