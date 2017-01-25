Tell Me About It: Readers' advice on introverts and suffering

Readers' advice on introverts and suffering

While I'm away, readers give the advice.

On getting to know people who make themselves hard to know:

Best practice is to start with the outermost circle of their lives, and allow feelings to reveal themselves.

Ask about how their town has changed, where else they have lived, what grocery stores were like when they were little, what team sports they played, what the worst weather event was that they can remember, stuff like that. Once they get going on a topic that is comfortable for them, they may reveal far more than if they are asked directly to articulate their feelings.

Admire the things they have created, the choices they have made, ask about the history of their community. Talk about actions and things, offer them an opportunity to brag about their lives, and don't make them nervous about being judged.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.

J.

On needing help with a partner who needs help:

A while back I went through a series of ordeals — depression was but one of the results. And yes, I worked with a psychologist and a psychiatrist.

While my wife didn't have to endure what I did, she had to "soldier on" for the household and its stability. My deepest regret from that period is that I didn't realize just how much she had to go through.

I wish more people had recognized that it was just as hard on her. Love is a beautiful but dangerous thing because it makes us invest of ourselves in others. When they suffer, so do we. When we suffer, so do they.

Been There, So Has My Wife