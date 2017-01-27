Tell Me About It: Readers speak on control, illness and more

While I'm away, readers give the advice.

On not taking or ceding too much control over small things:

My husband and I (married 40-plus years) have a simple solution for making minor decisions. We call it "list or pick." One of us lists three choices (e.g., movies or restaurants) and the other person picks among the three. We both feel good about the decision.

Few Things Are Worth Fighting About

On not getting too exercised over wedding gifts you don't want:

Because someday the ugly handmade Afghan made by your godmother and never used will become your child's favorite comfort/TV blanket. The too-big-for-anything glass bowl now holds a box of clementines perfectly. The unusual vase is back in style.

And the real reason: Years later some of these people will no longer be in your life or will pass away, but when you see or use these items, you see their faces and hear their laughter.

K.

On being asked how you are when you aren't well:

I've recently developed a chronic illness that I'll have to learn to deal with but that no one wants to talk about. So, when people ask, "How are you?" I assign myself a percentage point. "About 57 percent," I'll say. This gives people a chance to decide if they want to engage, or not.

Most often they'll say, "Well, that's not too bad." or "I wish I was at 57 percent" so we have a little fun with it, but it's fun for me too, because I have to be honest with myself about how I really feel. I'm a professional motivational speaker, so nobody wants to hear that I don't feel good.

82 Percent