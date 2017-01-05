Q: My brother accused me of being "selfish" for raising my 11-month-old daughter as a vegetarian. I have been a vegetarian for most of my adult life for moral reasons and the decision to raise my daughter as such was reached after careful consideration, research, and discussions with my spouse, as well as my OB and pediatrician, all of whom fully support my decision. My brother said he was worried I was going to make my child "retarded."

I found myself justifying my choices and providing him with information on my daughter's diet and pediatric assessments, which he blew off. I asked for an apology from him. He said I should "get over it" because he didn't feel he was in the wrong.

I know I need to get over this difference in opinions — any advice on how?

Anonymous

A: Anyone who used "retarded" that way in 2016 is not absorbing new information.

Stop justifying yourself to your brother. Instead, hereafter: "I have a pediatrician," or just, "Thanks for caring," with zero further engagement. Take any lingering rage out on a celery stick.

Someone's held a grudge for 30 years

Q: If someone is still bitter over a relationship ending, we're talking 30 years ago, does it mean they're not over their ex?

Also, do you believe in being careful getting into a relationship with them because you will always be second-best?

A.

A: It means they're bitter. And capable of holding on to bitterness for an obscene portion of their time on earth.

I'm not sure the why matters at that point, or whether you're first-best or ninth-, a concept I balk at to begin with.

So yes, be "careful," if you mean mindful of the fact that you have other options than to sign yourself up for this.