Tell Me About It: Sister begrudges couple's remodel party

Q: I'm trying to figure out a graceful way to stop my brother and sister-in-law from making absolute fools of themselves. They just completed a remodel of their kitchen and want to have a party to "celebrate" — as in, show it off.

The first problem is that there's nothing special about their remodel. It was really basic: new cabinets, floor, countertops, a coat of paint. That's it.

The second problem is that this party is going to come off as a total gift grab. They say they don't expect gifts but I know people receiving the invites are going to think it's required.

I tried explaining to my brother that when my husband and I did a huge remodel of our kitchen three years ago — total gut job, kitchen island, all new appliances, the works — we didn't find it necessary to have a "reveal" party. But my brother is totally guided by his wife, who is a very sweet woman but not socially savvy at all.

Should I try to do more to prevent this disaster, or do I need to back off and let them suffer the consequences of their stubbornness?

Cringing

A: Or (c) Do you let them be themselves, as-is, which is what their friends probably/presumably love about them?

Or (d) Why do you care so much?

You can choose not to go, too, and instead luxuriate in your far superior kitchen.

Anonymous: We had a kitchen reveal after a remodel and it was a boatload of fun. Yeah, one or two people brought gifts — that kind of surprised me — but mostly we drank and ate and generally made a lot of noise and just showed off how happy we were about the work. I looked at it as a way to have a party, to break in the new kitchen, and showing off the work, and sharing with the neighbors who lived through the noise, dust and a giant dumpster.

Carolyn: I.e., sometimes a party is just a party. Thanks.