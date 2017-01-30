Tell Me About It: Teen daughter is learning life lessons

Q: I have a teenage daughter who lacks self-esteem. She has a great group of girls to hang out with. Her problem is that she is afraid of being left out. She says yes to every activity and invite, even if she doesn't want to go.

For example, the other day they decided to watch a movie. My daughter wasn't interested in the movie they wanted to watch, but she sat through the whole three hours! She missed dinner, came home upset, started beating up on herself and then the tears came. How can I help her build some confidence?

A: Please help her just by treating such incidents as necessary and low-stakes lessons in managing friendships and her own sense of self.

She thought at the time that catering to her friends to stay in their good graces was more important than actually enjoying the movie — then, after it was over, she realized that her time would have been better spent on something that interested her more. As the person coaching her through this, you can remind her that true friends will still like her even if she skips the occasional movie — and that a few wasted hours are a pretty small price to pay for a useful lesson.

Since she is stuck on making the same error right now — and since the error both stems from and reinforces a shaky sense of self — it's also okay to remind her that people don't magically get confident about making these decisions. It involves some risk and therefore some discomfort. When she wants to say no but fears the consequences of doing so, she is facing 1) an incredibly common challenge and 2) the very challenge she needs to take on right now.

Teenage years are prime for this kind of self-reckoning. She has some friends to learn on, that's a great start. She is coming to understand more about who she is through her experiences with these friends, that's the appropriate and useful next step. Using that better understanding of herself to stand up for what matters to her is what comes next, and it's okay for this to be the last — and hardest — piece to click into place.