Tell Me About It: Wife won't divulge reason for divorce

Wife won't divulge reason for divorce

Q: I am ending my marriage after confirming my suspicions that my husband has been unfaithful.

We have two small children and this will be hard, but the thought of staying in the marriage for longer seems like the wrong thing to do.

The thing is, I am not depressed or unhappy. I had suspected the infidelity for longer than my husband knows, and I feel secure in the parts of my life that will continue to be good after the marriage ends. I am not planning to badmouth him or give anyone more than the need-to-know minimum about why we are splitting up.

But from even the two friends I've confided in about my plans, I am getting a whiff of, "You just married him to have the two babies, and now you don't want him anymore." This is making me dread having to share the news with other people, especially my husband's family, who I want to keep in the kids' lives.

What do you think?

Seattle

A: I think your friends aren't your friends. Wow.

I hope you called them on the "whiff" so they could either confirm or correct the record: "I'm hearing that you think I married him only because I wanted a sperm donor. Is that what you're saying?"

I hope you're being honest with your closest friends about what really happened. I realize that opens the possibility of a leak, but that's all part of knowing who of your friends is solid. That's all you owe your husband as far as confidentiality.

As for your husband's family, if you get a nasty response from them, keep it simple: "I'm sorry to hear you think so little of me."

For what it's worth, your husband will get a chance at showing some integrity here. Don't count on it, but he does owe it to you to defend you: "She did nothing wrong — this one's completely on me."