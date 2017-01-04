Tell Me About It:

Introvert mom frets over socializing baby

Q: My daughter is 4 months old and I couldn't love her more. However, I'm a major introvert and I'm worried about how I can provide interactive experiences for her while fighting the inevitable dread I have toward socializing. I Google "mommy and me" classes frequently but they're expensive.

Also, I don't have the greatest self-esteem so I feel I won't be classy enough, smart enough, interesting enough to hold my own with other moms.

But, gaah! I want to give her opportunities to enjoy other people. Are there ways to ease into this that I'm missing? I don't have many friends and the few that I do have don't have children. I'm a stay-at-home mom, so she isn't getting to meet people at day care.

Mommy and Me, Ugh

A: It's wonderful that you see the need for her to have her own experiences versus just make do occupying the life you've built for yourself .

First, take on the bear: "I won't be classy enough, smart enough, interesting enough to hold my own with other moms." Please seek professional help with it, if not for your sake then for your daughter's. No matter what she needs, you'll be better at providing it if you feel stronger emotionally.

Second, give yourself permission to be practical about socializing your baby. When she's 1, can she go once a week to a high-quality care center? You have time to think about this part; waiting till she's a toddler will still leave plenty of time for her to grow accustomed to a noisier environment than she's getting at home.

Still, I think some effort on your part will be good for both of you. Your friends might not have kids, but being around them will help your child and therefore be worth any effort you make to arrange times together.

"Mommy and me"-type classes are more for the adults to socialize, so you're not missing much there, but as your daughter gets older there will be more opportunities available through (cheaper) channels such as school, rec programs, libraries, YMCAs.