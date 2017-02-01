Things to Do Planner: Impractical Jokers, Katt Williams, Rays Fan Fest and Monster Jam

PLAY BALL: Rays Fan Fest

There are some changes this year for the annual Rays Fan Fest, thanks to scheduling issues that moved the day of free play at Tropicana Field before the start of spring training. Activities include clubhouse tours, dugout photos and games. Kids can run the bases, high five players, have a story read to them and participate in interactive baseball activities. A charity yard sale of used equipment and other memorabilia is also planned. Fan favorites Chris Archer, Kevin Kiermaier and Jake Odorizzi will be there. The other big change is that only current season-ticket holders will have the opportunity to get autographs from Rays players, with a $100 donation to charity required for three. Fans who aren't season-ticket holders can get autographs at no charge from a group of about 40 former major-leaguers, including Glenn Beckert, Tom Hume and Travis Hafner, and ex-Rays including Rolando Arrojo and Roberto Hernandez. Parking and admission are free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with season-ticket holders admitted at 10 a.m. 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.

ARENA COMICS: Katt Williams, TruTV's 'Impractical Jokers'

Sometimes comedians prove just too popular for an intimate comedy club. Katt Williams has long been an arena-sized comic. Saturday's show at the USF Sun Dome is his third booking there since 2014. Often clad in silk shirts and snakeskin boots, Williams aims for raw truth-telling about politics and race relations with his atmospheric brand of comedy. 8 p.m. $52.75-$102.75. sundomearena.com.

But Friday's show at Amalie Arena is the first time the stars of TruTV's Impractical Jokers, above, have played such a big arena here, and producers have no doubt it's time. Their show at the Tampa Theatre in 2015 quickly sold out two performances, and they recently sold out several shows at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando. The critically acclaimed show is more lovable than most prank shows because it puts the spotlight on the jokers themselves: Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Joe Gatto. The four Staten Island friends, who formed the Tenderloins comedy troupe in 1999, dare each other to do something truly stupid, like take food off a stranger's plate or get someone to sign a petition to remove their restraining order. They put each other through the wringer, so gags pay off in the reaction of the stranger but also in the discomfort of the guy doing the challenge. Their live show is a mix of stand-up, hidden-camera videos and stories from their TV show. $49.50-$150. 8 p.m. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 301-2500. amaliearena.com.

REPEAT OFFENDER: Monster Jam

Just when lesser cars thought it was safe, Monster Jam returns Saturday to Raymond James Stadium. The monster trucks rumbled through in January, but it's such a popular event that it always plans a second trip around the specially built track. Trucks coming to Tampa this time around include Grave Digger, Raminator and Xtreme Diesel, among others. Come early to tailgate and get pictures with the trucks and drivers in the Pit Party from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ($10, but free passes are available at Ford dealers). The show begins at 7 p.m. $15-$185. 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. monsterjam.com.