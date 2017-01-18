Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 19

Phil Vassar: The Last Day of My Life and Carlene country singer brings his tour to Ybor City. 7 p.m., The Attic, 1510 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $40-$75. (828) 773-9481.
NeNe Leakes: The reality star gained fame by appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. 7:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $25. (813) 864-4000.
The Machine: The tribute band is known for performing a diverse mix of Pink Floyd's extensive 16 album repertoire. 7:30 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $29.50-$44.50, add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 19. $29. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.
Tampa Bay Rowdies: Florida Cup: Internacional vs. Millonarios FC: The Rowdies join other notable international soccer teams for the Florida Cup tournament. 2 p.m., Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. $24-$78. (727) 222-2000.
EAA hosts Ford-Tri-Motor Airplane Tours and Rides: Visitors can take a ride back in time aboard the Experimental Aircraft Association's vintage Ford Tri-Motor Airplane, the first plane to be put into commercial airline service in the U.S. 2 p.m., Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, 39450 South Ave., Zephyrhills. $70 advance, $75 for walk-ups, $50 for ages 17 and younger. 1-877-952-5395.
Behind the Scenes Tour: Enjoy a South of the Border dinner buffet as you see how an IMAX projector works, test a driver-less car, find out how a planetarium runs and how MOSI operates daily. 4:30 p.m., Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $40, $25 members. (813) 987-6000.
Lettuce: When the Boston-based seven piece '90s band brings their tour here, fans know it's time to get funky. 7 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $24. (727) 565-0550.
Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.
SEASON PREMIERE: Baskets, 10 p.m., FX: Come for the angry clown humor, stay for Louis Anderson's portrayal of Chip Baskets' mother.
