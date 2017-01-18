Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 19

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 6: Singer Phil Vassar performs at the 32nd annual FanFair country music festival June 6, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-day festival, staged by the Country Music Association, is the largest of its kind and offers fans close access to many of country's biggest stars as well as nightly concerts featuring the genre's top performers. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

Phil Vassar: The Last Day of My Life and Carlene country singer brings his tour to Ybor City. 7 p.m., The Attic, 1510 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $40-$75. (828) 773-9481.

NeNe Leakes: The reality star gained fame by appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. 7:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $25. (813) 864-4000.

The Machine: The tribute band is known for performing a diverse mix of Pink Floyd's extensive 16 album repertoire. 7:30 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $29.50-$44.50, add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 19. $29. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Tampa Bay Rowdies: Florida Cup: Internacional vs. Millonarios FC: The Rowdies join other notable international soccer teams for the Florida Cup tournament. 2 p.m., Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. $24-$78. (727) 222-2000.

EAA hosts Ford-Tri-Motor Airplane Tours and Rides: Visitors can take a ride back in time aboard the Experimental Aircraft Association's vintage Ford Tri-Motor Airplane, the first plane to be put into commercial airline service in the U.S. 2 p.m., Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, 39450 South Ave., Zephyrhills. $70 advance, $75 for walk-ups, $50 for ages 17 and younger. 1-877-952-5395.

Behind the Scenes Tour: Enjoy a South of the Border dinner buffet as you see how an IMAX projector works, test a driver-less car, find out how a planetarium runs and how MOSI operates daily. 4:30 p.m., Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $40, $25 members. (813) 987-6000.

Lettuce: When the Boston-based seven piece '90s band brings their tour here, fans know it's time to get funky. 7 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $24. (727) 565-0550.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

TO WATCH

SEASON PREMIERE: Baskets, 10 p.m., FX: Come for the angry clown humor, stay for Louis Anderson's portrayal of Chip Baskets' mother.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find reviews at tampabay.com/things-to-do.