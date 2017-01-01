Top things to do in Tampa Bay the week of Jan. 2-8

Despite the cold temperatures on Clearwater Beach, Florida and Iowa fans watch their bands and cheerleaders perform, Friday, 12/30/16 during the 2016/2017 Outback Bowl Beach Day.

Outback Bowl: The Florida Gators and Iowa Hawkeyes square off today at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for the bowl game's 31st anniversary. $80 and up at Ticketmaster.

WWE Raw: The show will be broadcast live from Tampa's Amalie Arena tonight with wrestling stars Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and more. ($20-$115). amaliearena.com.

College Football Playoff week: Ahead of next week's national championship game in Tampa, you can play interactive games Friday-Sunday at Fan Central in the Tampa Convention Center ($8 on Ticketmaster). Playoff Playlist Live also begins Friday, featuring a weekend of free concerts: Eric Paslay on Friday; Flo Rida, Cold War Kids and Rachel Platten on Saturday; and Usher on Sunday.

Date Night

Kevin Pollak: The actor returns to his stand-up comedy roots with shows Thursday-Saturday at the Improv in Centro Ybor. ($22-$25). improvtampa.com.

Music: Country star Colt Ford plays Friday at Tampa's Dallas Bull ($15). dallasbull.com. Sarah Lee Guthrie, daughter of Arlo, continues the family legacy Sunday at St. Petersburg's Craftsman House ($20). craftsmanhousegallery.com. Some 50 hardcore punk and metal bands hit up the Orpheum and Skatepark of Tampa for a weekend of skull-blasting action at FYA Fest ($40 and up). facebook.com/fyafest. The Florida Orchestra will bring Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich to St. Petersburg's Mahaffey Theater on Saturday and Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on Sunday for Camille Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony ($15-$45). floridaorchestra.org. The Florida International Toy Piano Festival sets out to prove the tiny instrument is a serious tool for classical and contemporary music in a series of concerts and lectures Thursday-Sunday, most free or under $10. the newmusicconflagration.org.

Kids and family

Epiphany: Tarpon Springs hosts the largest Epiphany event in the Western Hemisphere on Friday. A procession of costumed children and Greek folk dancers lead the way to the tossing of the Holy Cross in Tarpon Springs Bayou. Teenage boys will dive into the water to try to be the first to find the sunken cross. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. epiphanycity.org.

More to explore

Looking for a new place to eat? Check out our food and dining page at tampabay.com/thingstodo.