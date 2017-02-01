Petition: Don't let Disney World's animatronic Trump speak

ORLANDO — Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don't even want a fake version of him to speak in Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction.

Related News/Archive Retired Tampa neurosurgeon travels around the world by land and sea



An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent.

The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents, and recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.

"Donald Trump ran a Presidential campaign on hateful speech, misogyny, racism and xenophobia," the Change.org petition reads. "The Magic Kingdom at Disney World is a place specifically designed for the enjoyment of children and families. Therefore, it is not an appropriate place for a Donald Trump speech. We ask that Walt Disney World take a stand against divisive and hurtful rhetoric and have the backs of millions of Americans and people worldwide whose day would be ruined by the depiction of a speech by Donald Trump."

More than 8,300 people had signed the petition as of Wednesday evening.

A Disney spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed this month so the animatronic Trump could be installed. It reopens in June.