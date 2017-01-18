Wax figure of Trump to be part of Madame Tussauds attraction in Orlando

Visitors to Orlando can now have an audience with Donald Trump — actually, a life-size wax figure of the 45th president.

Madame Tussauds unveiled replicas of Trump for its wax museum on International Drive, as well as its attractions in Washington, D.C., London and New York.

The figures took six months and 20 artists to create.

Trump is actually the first president to already have a Madame Tussauds wax figure in 1997. After the 2016 election results were in, those measurements and photographs were referenced with updated research to create the new likeness.

"This is an updated, older-aged presidential version of him now," says Therese Alvich, general manager of Madame Tussauds Washington.

She says the museum began work in June, when clay heads were started of Trump and his opponent, Hillary Clinton. After the election in November, artists began work on Trump's body.

Trump's hair took more than five weeks to complete, with each hair inserted by hand.

Visitors to museums in Orlando and London will find Trump's likeness in an updated Oval Office setting.

In Washington, Trump will stand in the Rose Garden of the attraction's president's gallery, which includes figures of all the presidents. In New York, Trump will be part of a world leaders gallery.

"Creating the new U.S. president is a tradition that we look forward to every election cycle and we are proud to welcome such a lifelike figure to our attraction," Madame Tussauds Washington says in a statement.