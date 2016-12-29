How to plan a honeymoon trip

Your honeymoon is very likely one of the most memorable trips you'll ever take, said Jim Augerinos, the president of Perfect Honeymoons, a travel consultancy in Charleston, S.C. "There's so much sentiment around this postwedding getaway," he said, "so why not take the time to plan it well and make sure it's as romantic and perfect as you imagine it to be?" • Augerinos offered this advice on having a blissful honeymoon:

Splurge, if you can

Spending money on your honeymoon is worth it. "The wedding is only a day, but your honeymoon is at least a few days, if not longer, and is an investment in the start of a new life with your partner," Augerinos said. If your budget is limited, take a shorter trip within the United States and spring for nice accommodations and a few meals in upscale restaurants. Some wallet-friendly choices include visiting the national parks or a road trip along the California coast. Vancouver and Montreal in Canada are good options, too; airfare to both cities from the United States is inexpensive, and the dollar goes a long way once you get there.

Use a travel consultant

Someone who is knowledgeable about the destination you're interested in visiting can be a valuable asset in planning your trip. A consultant can take the time to call multiple hotels to find you the best rate and will also have insider information about each property, like the rooms with the best views. In addition, many can secure you perks like free breakfast and room upgrades. Find one through the global travel networks virtuoso.com and amextravel.com and the Signature Travel Network (email info@signaturetravelnetwork.com).

Don't skip your dream destination

If you have a bucket-list destination, but the timing isn't right to leave directly after the wedding, wait. "Your honeymoon isn't just like any other getaway, and it's a good idea to defer it to when you can take the time to travel to the place you're dreaming about," Augerinos said. Many of his clients who delay their honeymoon go on a "minimoon" immediately after the wedding; these two- or three-night getaways close to home are a way to celebrate your wedding until you can take the bigger trip.

Consider a honeymoon registry

Would you rather have a blender or a couples massage beachside in Fiji? Honeymoon registries, which allow guests to contribute to various activities on your trip such as meals and cooking classes, are a good alternative for couples who are happy to forgo the traditional registry. Honeymoonwishes.com and thehoneymoon.com are two reputable honeymoon registry companies, he said.

Skip the house rental

A honeymoon is not the time to go the way of renting a house where you likely have to cook and clean up after yourself. "You have spent so much time planning the wedding that it's nice to be pampered at a hotel with housekeeping, room service and other amenities," Augerinos said.